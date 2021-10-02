Share |

Pumpkin Train - Madison

Oct 2, 2021

Games, donuts and cider. Take the train to the pumpkin patch, where children 12 and under can pick a pumpkin. 

 


Location:   Historic Prairie Village
Map:   45205 SD Hwy. 34, Madison, SD 57042
Phone:   605-256-3644
Website:   http://www.prairievillage.org

All Dates:
45205 SD Hwy. 34, Madison, SD 57042

