Pumpkin Train - Madison
Oct 7, 2023 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Head the the Historic Prairie Village for halloween games, donuts and cider! Ride the train to the pumpkin patch, where children 12 and under can pick a pumpkin. This year, visitors should beware of the ghost of the village - Hobo Marlin!
Admission is $5 per child ages 12 and below, $2 for teens and adults. Proceeds benefit the Prairie Village Herman & Milkwaukee Railroad.
|Location:
|Historic Prairie Village
|Map:
|45205 SD Hwy. 34, Madison, SD 57042
|Phone:
|605-256-3644
|Website:
|http://www.prairievillage.org
All Dates:
