Pumpkin Train - Madison

Oct 7, 2023 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Head the the Historic Prairie Village for halloween games, donuts and cider! Ride the train to the pumpkin patch, where children 12 and under can pick a pumpkin. This year, visitors should beware of the ghost of the village - Hobo Marlin!

Admission is $5 per child ages 12 and below, $2 for teens and adults. Proceeds benefit the Prairie Village Herman & Milkwaukee Railroad.

 


Location:   Historic Prairie Village
Map:   45205 SD Hwy. 34, Madison, SD 57042
Phone:   605-256-3644
Website:   http://www.prairievillage.org

All Dates:
Historic Prairie Village
Historic Prairie Village 45205 45205 SD Hwy. 34, Madison, SD 57042

