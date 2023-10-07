Pumpkin Train - Madison

Oct 7, 2023 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Head the the Historic Prairie Village for halloween games, donuts and cider! Ride the train to the pumpkin patch, where children 12 and under can pick a pumpkin. This year, visitors should beware of the ghost of the village - Hobo Marlin!

Admission is $5 per child ages 12 and below, $2 for teens and adults. Proceeds benefit the Prairie Village Herman & Milkwaukee Railroad.