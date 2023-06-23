Share |

Quarry Days

Jun 23, 2023 - Jun 25, 2023

Join Dell Rapids Chamber of Commerce for the annual Quarry Days!

Quarry Days includes many events, such as a golf tournament, fishing derby, 5k/1k run/walk, parade, vendor fair, arts and crafts, and many more games and entertainment for the whole family!


Location:   Dell Rapids
Map:   Dell Rapids, SD 57022
Phone:   605-428-4167
Website:   http://www.dellrapids.org/

