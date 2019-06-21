Share |

Quarry Days - Dell Rapids

Jun 21, 2019 - Jun 23, 2019

Golf, basketball and volleyball tournaments, train rides, street dance with live music, kids’ fishing derby, baseball, parade, dueling pianos, vendors, car show and fireworks.


Location:   Dell Rapids
Map:   Dell Rapids, SD 57022
Phone:   605-428-4167
Website:   http://www.dellrapids.org/

