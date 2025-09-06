Quilt Show & Fiber Arts Show - Hill City
Sep 6, 2025 - Sep 7, 2025
Vendors, demonstrations, prizes, special events and supper. A celebration of quilting and the fabric arts.
|Location:
|Hill City School Gym
|Map:
|488 E Main Street, HILL CITY, SD 57745
|Phone:
|605-574-2368
All Dates:
Sep 6, 2025 - Sep 7, 2025
