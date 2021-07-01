Share |

Quilt Show - Redfield

Jul 1, 2021 - Jul 30, 2021

Display of area quilts both old and new.

 

Fee: $donations graciously accepted


Location:   CNW Historic RR Depot
Map:   715 West 3rd St, Redfield, SD 57469
Phone:   605-450-4566
Email:   cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
Website:   http://tourism.redfield-sd.com

All Dates:
Jul 1, 2021 - Jul 30, 2021 Depot is open from 10 am-4 pm Tuesday-Saturday.

