Quilt Show - Redfield
Jul 1, 2021 - Jul 30, 2021
Display of area quilts both old and new.
Fee: $donations graciously accepted
|Location:
|CNW Historic RR Depot
|Map:
|715 West 3rd St, Redfield, SD 57469
|Phone:
|605-450-4566
|Email:
|cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
|Website:
|http://tourism.redfield-sd.com
All Dates:
Jul 1, 2021 - Jul 30, 2021 Depot is open from 10 am-4 pm Tuesday-Saturday.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.