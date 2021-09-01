Quilt Show - Redfield
Sep 1, 2021 - Sep 30, 2021
Annual quilt show featuring area quilters including banners, throws, bed quilts, wall hangings, and pillows.
Fee: $donations graciously accepted
|Location:
|CNW Historic RR Depot
|Map:
|715 West 3rd St, Redfield, SD 57469
|Phone:
|605-450-4566
|Email:
|cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
|Website:
|http://www.tourism.redfield-sd.com
All Dates:
Sep 1, 2021 - Sep 30, 2021 10am - 4pm Tuesday-Saturday
