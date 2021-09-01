Share |

Quilt Show - Redfield

Sep 1, 2021 - Sep 30, 2021

Annual quilt show featuring area quilters including banners, throws, bed quilts, wall hangings, and pillows.

 

Fee: $donations graciously accepted


Location:   CNW Historic RR Depot
Map:   715 West 3rd St, Redfield, SD 57469
Phone:   605-450-4566
Email:   cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
Website:   http://www.tourism.redfield-sd.com

Sep 1, 2021 - Sep 30, 2021 10am - 4pm Tuesday-Saturday

