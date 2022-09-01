Share |

Quilt Show - Redfield

Sep 1, 2022 - Sep 30, 2022

Display of area quilters work. Anyone can display anything that is quilted from banners to throws and more.

Fee: $donations graciously accepted


Location:   CNW Historic RR Depot
Map:   715 W. 3rd St, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
Phone:   605-472-4566
Email:   cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
Website:   http://tourism.redfield-sd.com/

All Dates:
Sep 1, 2022 - Sep 30, 2022 Depot open 10 am-4pm Tuesday-Saturday

