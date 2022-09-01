Quilt Show - Redfield
Sep 1, 2022 - Sep 30, 2022
Display of area quilters work. Anyone can display anything that is quilted from banners to throws and more.
Fee: $donations graciously accepted
|Location:
|CNW Historic RR Depot
|Map:
|715 W. 3rd St, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
|Phone:
|605-472-4566
|Email:
|cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
|Website:
|http://tourism.redfield-sd.com/
All Dates:
Sep 1, 2022 - Sep 30, 2022 Depot open 10 am-4pm Tuesday-Saturday
