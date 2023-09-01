Share |

Quilt Show - Redfield

Sep 1, 2023 - Sep 29, 2023

Includes a variety of old and new quilted creations. Welcome new quilters.


 

Fee: $donations graciously accepted.


Location:   CNW Historic RR Depot
Map:   715 W 3rd ST, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
Phone:   605-472-4566
Email:   cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
Website:   http://tourism.redfield-sd.com

All Dates:
Sep 1, 2023 - Sep 29, 2023

Depot open Tuesday -- Saturday 10 a,m - 4 p.m.

CNW Historic RR Depot
CNW Historic RR Depot 57469 715 W 3rd ST, Redfield, South Dakota 57469

