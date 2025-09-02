Quilt Show - Redfield
Sep 2, 2025 - Sep 30, 2025
Area quilters display banners, throws, bed quilts, wall hangings and pillows.
Fee: $donations graciously accepted.
|Location:
|CNW Historic RR Depot
|Map:
|715 W 3rd ST, Redfield, South Dakota 57469
|Phone:
|605-472-4566
|Email:
|cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
|Website:
|http://tourism.redfield-sd.com
All Dates:
