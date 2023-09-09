Quilt Show & Sale - Hill City
Sep 9, 2023 - Sep 10, 2023
Vendors, demonstrations, prizes, special events and supper.
|Location:
|Hill City School Gym
|Map:
|488 E Main Street, HILL CITY, SD 57745
|Phone:
|605-574-2810
|Email:
|info@hillcityarts.org
|Website:
|http://www.hillcityarts.org/events/hill-city-quilt-show
All Dates:
A celebration of quilting and the fabric arts
