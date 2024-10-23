"A Christmas Story" community theater auditions - Spearfish

Oct 23, 2024 - Oct 24, 2024

Directed by Melita Quinonez, the family favorite created by humorist Jean Shepherd’s memoir of growing up in the midwest in the 1940s follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher and even Santa Claus himself at Higbee’s Department Store. The consistent response: “You’ll shoot your eye out!” All the elements from the beloved motion picture are here, including the family’s temperamental exploding furnace; Scut Farkas, the school bully; the boys’ experiment with a wet tongue on a cold lamppost; the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin; Ralphie’s father winning a lamp shaped like a woman’s leg in a net stocking; Ralphie’s fantasy scenarios and more. A Christmas Story is destined to become a theatrical holiday perennial.



Auditions will take place in the Matthews Opera House theater. No experience necessary! Participants will be asked to read with other actors from sections of the script previously selected by the director. All auditions will be performed as a “cold read” (seeing the script for the first time).



PERFORMANCES: “A Christmas Story” performances are scheduled for Friday-Sunday, December 13-15; Tuesday, December 17; and Friday-Sunday, December 20-22