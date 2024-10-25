"Deathtrap" community theater performance - Spearfish

Oct 25, 2024 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Would you be a killer for a thriller? “Deathtrap,” by playwright Ira Levin premiers at the Matthews Opera House on Friday, October 5 at 7 pm with additional performances on Saturdays, Sundays, and Tuesday through November 3.

Comfortably ensconced in his charming Connecticut home, Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, is struggling to overcome a dry spell which has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds. A possible break in his fortunes occurs when he receives a script from a student in the seminar he has been conducting at a nearby college—a thriller that Sidney recognizes immediately as a potential Broadway smash. Sidney’s plan, devised with his wife’s help, is to offer collaboration to the student for co-credit. Or is it? "Deathtrap" provides twists and turns of devilish cleverness, and offers hilariously sudden shocks in such abundance that audiences will be spellbound until the very last moment.

Audiences should be advised that "Deathtrap" is Rated R.

SHOWTIMES: Fridays and Saturdays, October 25, 26, and November 1 & 2 at 7 pm; Tuesday, October 29 at 7pm; Sundays, October 27 & November 3 at 2 pm

TICKETS: $20 Adults; $10 Students. To purchase tickets, buy online at matthewsopera.com, call the Matthews at (605) 642-7973, or visit the Matthews gallery at 612 N. Main Street, Spearfish.

 

Fee: $20 Adults; $10 Students


Location:   Matthews Theater
Map:   612 N Main Street, Spearfish, South Dakota 57783
Phone:   6056427973
Website:   http://612 N Main Street

All Dates:
Oct 25, 2024 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Oct 26, 2024 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Oct 27, 2024 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Oct 29, 2024 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nov 1, 2024 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nov 2, 2024 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nov 3, 2024 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Would you be a killer for a thriller? “Deathtrap,” by playwright Ira Levin premiers at the Matthews Opera House on Friday, October 5 at 7 pm with additional performances on Saturdays, Sundays, and Tuesday through November 3.Comfortably ensconced in his charming Connecticut home, Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, is struggling to overcome a dry spell which has resulted ...
Matthews Theater
Matthews Theater 57783 612 N Main Street, Spearfish, South Dakota 57783

Search All Events By Day

October (2024)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable