"Deathtrap" community theater performance - Spearfish

Oct 29, 2024 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Would you be a killer for a thriller? “Deathtrap,” by playwright Ira Levin premiers at the Matthews Opera House on Friday, October 5 at 7 pm with additional performances on Saturdays, Sundays, and Tuesday through November 3.



Comfortably ensconced in his charming Connecticut home, Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, is struggling to overcome a dry spell which has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds. A possible break in his fortunes occurs when he receives a script from a student in the seminar he has been conducting at a nearby college—a thriller that Sidney recognizes immediately as a potential Broadway smash. Sidney’s plan, devised with his wife’s help, is to offer collaboration to the student for co-credit. Or is it? "Deathtrap" provides twists and turns of devilish cleverness, and offers hilariously sudden shocks in such abundance that audiences will be spellbound until the very last moment.



Audiences should be advised that "Deathtrap" is Rated R.



SHOWTIMES: Fridays and Saturdays, October 25, 26, and November 1 & 2 at 7 pm; Tuesday, October 29 at 7pm; Sundays, October 27 & November 3 at 2 pm



TICKETS: $20 Adults; $10 Students. To purchase tickets, buy online at matthewsopera.com, call the Matthews at (605) 642-7973, or visit the Matthews gallery at 612 N. Main Street, Spearfish.

