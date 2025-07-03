"Dusting Off Dakota ~ A Grand Celebration" - Huron
Jul 3, 2025 - Jul 4, 2025
I’m writing to invite you to participate in this exciting pre-Independence Day celebration. It kicks off at 4:30 on Thursday, July 3, in Campbell Park, with a ceremony and patriotic music from local musicians and the city band. It continues north on Dakota Avenue from 5:30 - 7:30 with a classic car show, a pet parade, bouncy houses, food, etc. There is a historic walking tour, a mural tour, and an architectural scavenger hunt. A patriotic sing-along will be held at the Centennial Church Center, as well. The evening concludes with a street dance, featuring the band, Seriously Shirley.
If you have any questions at all, please contact me via email or phone (605-352-8231 or 605-354-5735).
Thanks very much for your consideration,
Sarah Rubish
|Location:
|Campbell Park and Dakota Avenue
|Map:
|3rd Street and Dakota Avenue, Huron, SD 57350
|Phone:
|605-354-5735
|Email:
|sarah.rubish@k12.sd.us
|Website:
|https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61576070017425
All Dates:
Jul 3, 2025 - Jul 4, 2025
Street fair, pet parade, food vendors, classic car show, street dance, cornhole tournmanet, eetc.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.