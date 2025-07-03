"Dusting Off Dakota ~ A Grand Celebration" - Huron

Jul 3, 2025 - Jul 4, 2025

I’m writing to invite you to participate in this exciting pre-Independence Day celebration. It kicks off at 4:30 on Thursday, July 3, in Campbell Park, with a ceremony and patriotic music from local musicians and the city band. It continues north on Dakota Avenue from 5:30 - 7:30 with a classic car show, a pet parade, bouncy houses, food, etc. There is a historic walking tour, a mural tour, and an architectural scavenger hunt. A patriotic sing-along will be held at the Centennial Church Center, as well. The evening concludes with a street dance, featuring the band, Seriously Shirley.

If you have any questions at all, please contact me via email or phone (605-352-8231 or 605-354-5735).

Thanks very much for your consideration,
Sarah Rubish


Location:   Campbell Park and Dakota Avenue
Map:   3rd Street and Dakota Avenue, Huron, SD 57350
Phone:   605-354-5735
Email:   sarah.rubish@k12.sd.us
Website:   https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61576070017425

All Dates:
Street fair, pet parade, food vendors, classic car show, street dance, cornhole tournmanet, eetc.

