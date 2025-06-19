"My Fair Lady" - Sturgis

Jun 19, 2025 - Jun 22, 2025

In this beloved musical, pompous phonetics professor Henry Higgins is so sure of his abilities that he takes it upon himself to transform a Cockney working-class girl into someone who can pass for a cultured member of high society. His subject turns out to be the lovely Eliza Doolittle, who agrees to speech lessons to improve her job prospects. Higgins and Eliza clash, then form an unlikely bond -- one that is threatened by an aristocratic suitor.



Well-known songs in this musical include “Wouldn't it be Loverly?', “With a Little Bit of Luck” and “Get Me to the Church on Time”



Bring the whole family and enjoy the talents of our local performers. Shows will be presented on Thursday, June 19th at 7:00pm ~ Friday, June 20th at 7:00pm ~ Saturday, June 21st at 7:00pm and Sunday, June 22nd at 2:00pm in the Sturgis Community Center Theater, located at 1401 Lazelle Street. Ticket prices are $20 for adults and $10 for students - cash or check at the door

Fee: $20 for Adults ~ $10 for Students