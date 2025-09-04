"Walking on Art" Traditional Rug Hooking Exhibit - Lead
Sep 4, 2025 - Oct 17, 2025
The Lead Deadwood Arts Center will be hosting an open house to unveil its newest exhibit which will feature over 30 hand hooked, beautiful wool rugs created by the "Mt. Rushmore Rug Hookers Social Club." The open house will be held on Thursday, September 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. with light refreshments served along with live demonstrations of traditional rug hooking techniques. The show will remain on display until Oct 17. The Arts Center is located at 309 W. Main in Lead. For more info, please call 605-584-1461.
|Location:
|Lead Deadwood Arts Center
|Map:
|309 W. Main, PO Box 595, Lead, South Dakota 57754
|Phone:
|6055841461
|Email:
|leaddeadwoodartscenter@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://309 W. Main, PO Box 595
All Dates:
Sep 4, 2025 - Oct 17, 2025 Monday - Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
