R. F. Pettigrew and Dakota Territory History - Sioux Falls
Jan 16, 2020 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Historian Wayne Fanebust relates the life and times of Senator R.F. Pettigrew, a primary figure in Dakota Territory & South Dakota history.
Admission: free
|Location:
|Old Courthouse Museum
|Map:
|200 W 6th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-951-9200
|Email:
|info@minnehahahistory.org
|Website:
|http://www.minnehahahistory.org
All Dates:
Jan 16, 2020 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm Social at 6:30 pm with talk at 7:00 pm.
Wayne Fanebust, author and historian, speaks about early Territorial figure R. F. Pettigrew.
