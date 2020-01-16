Share |

R. F. Pettigrew and Dakota Territory History - Sioux Falls

Jan 16, 2020 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Historian Wayne Fanebust relates the life and times of Senator R.F. Pettigrew, a primary figure in Dakota Territory & South Dakota history.

Admission: free


Location:   Old Courthouse Museum
Map:   200 W 6th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-951-9200
Email:   info@minnehahahistory.org
Website:   http://www.minnehahahistory.org

All Dates:
Jan 16, 2020 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm Social at 6:30 pm with talk at 7:00 pm.

Wayne Fanebust, author and historian, speaks about early Territorial figure R. F. Pettigrew.

Old Courthouse Museum
Old Courthouse Museum 200 W 6th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

