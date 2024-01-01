RACD Dinner Theater - Reliance

Feb 6, 2026 - Feb 7, 2026

The members of the Reliance Area Community Development are hosting their 31st annual dinner theater Friday and Saturday, February 6 & 7 at the Reliance Legion! If you like to laugh this event is for you! The doors will open at 6 PM with hors d'oeuvres followed by a dinner complete with dessert and the play. Tickets will go on sale mid-January. Tickets are limited, first come first serve. Questions? Contact Jeff Tveit, 605-730-0553

Fee: $30