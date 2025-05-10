Race Against Cancer - Sioux Falls

May 10, 2025 8:00 am - 12:00 pm

Official chip timed 5k & 10K plus 1.5 and 3 mile walks. Sideline supporter options also available. May also form a team or run virtually. Pre and Post-race activities includes Survivor Pavilion, Remembrance Wall, food and live music. Long sleeve race shirt and swag bag. Other Regional Avera Race events will also be taking place that morning in Aberdeen, Pierre, Mitchell, Marshall and Yankton. Check AveraRace.org to learn more.

 

Fee: $45 for adults $25 for youth


Location:   Avera McKennan Fitness Center
Map:   3400 S Southeastern Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Phone:   605-322-4750, 605-322-8900
Email:   AveraRace@avera.org
Website:   http://averarace.org

All Dates:
