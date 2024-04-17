Rachel Wiley Poetry Reading + Book Signing - Sioux Falls
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
In-Betweener Art Collective and Rose and Eugene Presents proudly bring your poet Rachel Wiley in a live reading, book signing, and reception to celebrate the release of her latest collection, Revenge Body.
Revenge Body marks Rachel Wiley's third powerful collection of poetry, showcasing her signature sharp wit and fearless honesty. In this compelling work, Wiley takes readers on a journey through themes of righteous anger, Black identity, magic, mental health, navigating maternal relationships, and the poignant emotions of love and loss following a breakup.
Fee: $10
|Rose and Eugene Presents
|701 North Phillips Avenue, #135, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|6052715418
|mel@roseandeugene.com
|https://roseandeugenepresents.com/products/rachel-wiley-poetry-reading-book-signing
Apr 17, 2024 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Live poetry reading, book signing, and reception
