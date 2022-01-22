Share |

Radiant Rachmaninoff

Jan 22, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Rachmaninoff's Second Symphony is not only one of the most popular works of its kind ever written, it is a triumph of the human spirit. David Gordon's piano concerto, Fabular Arcana, features South Dakota native Paul Sánchez.

 

Fee: sdsymphony.org


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Website:   http://www.sdsymphony.org

