Radiant Rachmaninoff
Jan 22, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Rachmaninoff's Second Symphony is not only one of the most popular works of its kind ever written, it is a triumph of the human spirit. David Gordon's piano concerto, Fabular Arcana, features South Dakota native Paul Sánchez.
Fee: sdsymphony.org
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Website:
|http://www.sdsymphony.org
All Dates:
