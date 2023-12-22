Radio Angel Tree Present Pick-up Celebration - Yankton

Dec 22, 2023 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

You’re invited to the Mead Museum to attend the Hall of Trees 2023 - Radio Angel Tree Present Pick-up Celebration and to help fulfill Christmas wishes through the Radio Angel Tree! You can help fulfill kids’ Christmas wishes by visiting the Mead Museum to pick up a wish tag from our Radio Angel Tree starting on Friday, November 24 and buying a present for a child in need. Don’t forget to drop off your wrapped present before Friday, December 22.

We want to celebrate your generosity and will host our Radio Angel Tree Present Pick-up Celebration on Friday, December 22 from 12 PM - 4 PM at the Mead Museum. The event will include the present collection for the Radio Angel tree with our partner Classic Hits 106.3 KVHT / ESPN 101.5/1570 KVTK. Museum visitors that day will enjoy a cookie decorating station sponsored by The Cookie Lady from Yankton along with hot cocoa & coffee. You will enjoy walking through our winter wonderland Hall of Trees 2023 filled with over 50 trees decorated by local businesses and organizations along with our special Christmas exhibits including historic trains and dolls. You can even visit and take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus between 1 PM – 3 PM.

You can also join, renew or give a gift of an annual Mead Museum membership during Hall of Trees 2023 and receive an additional month of free unlimited admission! For more information, please visit our website at MeadBuilding.org/upcomingevents or call 605-665-3898 during business hours. Let’s make this a Merry Christmas for as many kids as we can!

https://www.meadbuilding.org/ upcomingevents