Railroad Days - Madison

Jul 6, 2019 - Jul 7, 2019

Train, kiddie train, motorcar, doodlebug and carousel rides, roundhouse tours, model train layouts, concert and church service in the Emmanuel chapel car.


Location:   Historic Prairie Village
Map:   45205 SD Highway 34, Madison, SD 57042
Phone:   605-256-3644
Email:   info@prairievillage.org
Website:   http://www.prairievillage.org/railroad-days/

All Dates:
Jul 6, 2019 - Jul 7, 2019

Train rides, railroad demonstrations and church service. 

Historic Prairie Village
45205 SD Highway 34, Madison, SD 57042

