Railroad Days - Madison
Jul 6, 2019 - Jul 7, 2019
Train, kiddie train, motorcar, doodlebug and carousel rides, roundhouse tours, model train layouts, concert and church service in the Emmanuel chapel car.
|Location:
|Historic Prairie Village
|Map:
|45205 SD Highway 34, Madison, SD 57042
|Phone:
|605-256-3644
|Email:
|info@prairievillage.org
|Website:
|http://www.prairievillage.org/railroad-days/
All Dates:
