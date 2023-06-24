Railroad Days - Madison

Jun 24, 2023 - Jun 25, 2023

Head 2 miles west of Madison to celebrate Railroad Days!

Railroad Days highlights and presents some of the marvelous trains and motorcars of our state. The event includes train, doodlebug and motorcar rides, as well as a presentation of South Dakota railroads by Rick Mills of the South Dakota State Railroad Museum. Tours of Chapel Car "Emmanuel" and a church service are also featured at the event. There will be a food vendor on-sight, and Hobo Stew will be served by the chapel car while it lasts.

Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for kids ages 6-12. Admission is free to those with a Prairie Village season pass.