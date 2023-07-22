Share |

Rally Racing - Woonsocket

Jul 22, 2023 1:00 pm

Join the South Dakota Mud Racers in Woonsocket. All proceeds go to the Mudrun fundraiser.


Location:   1 mile south of town @ 379th Ave & @231st
Map:   Woonsocket, SD 57385
Phone:   605 350-5374
Website:   https://www.southdakotamudracers.com/schedule

