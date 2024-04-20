Rapid City Earth Day Expo 2024
Apr 20, 2024 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
2024 Earth Day Expo Events:
BH Raptor Center-Birds of Prey, hands-on-activities, and information 10-4 (Wanbli Hall)
BH Humane Society-Pet Adoption Event- Furry and Scaly Creatures 1-4 (Commons Area)
Clothing Swap 1-4 (Dakota Hall)
Children’s Area-Bouncy House, Activities, Strider Bike Course (Commons Area)
Food Trucks- Good Stuff’d, Fork Real Café, Green Chile Shack, Pastas Azules, and The Daily Grind Coffee Bar (Under the Awnings)
Lectures and Speakers-TBA
SD Mines Campus and Lab Tours—Transportation to and from provided by Visit RC Trolleys
WDTC Campus and Lab Tours
Electric Vehicle Show-WDTC Automotive Technology Lab
Live Music-(Event Center)
Vendors, Information Booths, and Exhibits (Event Center)
Tree Sale and Campus Tree Information-(Commons)
Houseplant Sale-Campus Store
Free Electronics Recycling-Echo Works
Free Sharps Disposal-Sim Center
Free Plastic Bag Recycling-Event Center
Smokey Bear 12-1
Door Prizes
Hands-On Activities and Workshops-Throughout Campus
Hosted By: WDTC, SD Mines, Dakota Rural Action, and Rapid City Sustainability Committee
|Location:
|Western Dakota Tech College
|Map:
|800 Mickelson Drive, Rapid City, SD 57703
|Phone:
|6057182928
|Email:
|karie.kennedy@wdt.edu
|Website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/351792561184654
All Dates:
