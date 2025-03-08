Rapid City Ice Bowl - Rapid CIty

Mar 8, 2025

Disc golf tournament.


Location:   Jackson Park
Map:   3040 Jackson Blvd, Rapid City, SD 57702
Website:   http://www.discgolfscene.com

All Dates:
Mar 8, 2025

Disc golf tournament.
Jackson Park
Jackson Park 57702 3040 Jackson Blvd, Rapid City, SD 57702

Search All Events By Day

March (2025)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable