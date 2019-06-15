Share |

Rapid City Walk to Defeat ALS

Jun 15, 2019 8:30 am - 12:00 pm

The Walk to Defeat ALS is the #1 way to unite and fundraise for those living with ALS. Each year, fundraising through the Walk drives bold and urgent innovation as we march together toward a cure for ALS. To register, please visit: www.walktodefeatals.org


Location:   Memorial Park Bandshell
Map:   501 New York St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-929-7460
Email:   walk@alsmn.org
Website:   http://walktodefeatals.org

All Dates:
Jun 15, 2019 8:30 am - 12:00 pm

The Walk to Defeat ALS is the #1 way to unite and fundraise for those living with ALS.

Memorial Park Bandshell
Memorial Park Bandshell 57701 501 New York St, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

June (2019)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable