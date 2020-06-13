Share |

Rapid City Walk to Defeat ALS - Rapid City

Jun 13, 2020 - Jun 14, 2020

The Walk to Defeat ALS is the #1 way to unite and fundraise for those living with ALS. Each year, fundraising through the Walk drives bold and urgent innovation as we march together toward a cure for ALS. To register, please visit: www.walktodefeatals.org


Location:   Memorial Park Bandshell
Map:   501 New York St, Rapid City, South Dakota 55701
Phone:   605-929-7460
Email:   walk@alsmn.org
Website:   http://walktodefeatals.org

All Dates:
