Rapid City Woodworkers Annual Show - Rapid City
Apr 25, 2026 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
The Rapid City Woodworkers Association welcome visitors to see a variety of projects they have made and see members giving demonstrations of woodworking skills. Visitors can register for a door prize or buy raffle tickets to win special items made by the members. A Silent Auction will make larger projects available to buy. Children can receive a free wooden toy and get their first names made out of wood.
|Location:
|Mead Lumber Yard & Ace Hardware
|Map:
|320 West Boulevard, Rapid city, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-431-4708
|Email:
|rikwise@rap.midco.net
All Dates:
Apr 25, 2026 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Members of the Rapid City Woodworkers Association will show projects they have made in the last year
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