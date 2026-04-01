Rapid City Woodworkers Annual Show - Rapid City

Apr 25, 2026 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

The Rapid City Woodworkers Association welcome visitors to see a variety of projects they have made and see members giving demonstrations of woodworking skills. Visitors can register for a door prize or buy raffle tickets to win special items made by the members. A Silent Auction will make larger projects available to buy. Children can receive a free wooden toy and get their first names made out of wood.


Location:   Mead Lumber Yard & Ace Hardware
Map:   320 West Boulevard, Rapid city, SD 57701
Phone:   605-431-4708
Email:   rikwise@rap.midco.net

All Dates:
Apr 25, 2026 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Members of the Rapid City Woodworkers Association will show projects they have made in the last year

Mead Lumber Yard & Ace Hardware
Mead Lumber Yard & Ace Hardware 57701 320 West Boulevard, Rapid city, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

April (2026)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable