Rapid City Woodworkers Association Annual Woodworking Show

Apr 26, 2025 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Members of the Rapid City Woodworkers Club will display examples of their woodworking skills and products they have made this year. Visitors can see members using a wood lathe, scroll saw, and use of Computer Assisted technology. Children visiting the show can have their first names made out of wood. and take them home as a gift from the members. Adults can register for a door prize, receive a woodworking magazine or bid on a wood art project made by the members. This years Theme is on Patriotism.