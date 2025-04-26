Rapid City Woodworkers Association Annual Woodworking Show

Apr 26, 2025 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Members of the Rapid City Woodworkers Club will display examples of their woodworking skills and products they have made this year. Visitors can see members using a wood lathe, scroll saw, and use of Computer Assisted technology. Children visiting the show can have their first names made out of wood. and take them home as a gift from the members. Adults can register for a door prize, receive a woodworking magazine or bid on a wood art project made by the members. This years Theme is on Patriotism.


Location:   Knecht Home Center
Map:   320 West Boulevard, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-348-2865
Email:   reu_buchanan@yahoo.com

Members of the rapid City Woodworkers Club will show examples of their skills and products they have made at a free show on Saturday, April 28.

