Share |

Raptor Rendezvous

Feb 25, 2022 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Raptor Rendezvous will include two presentations, featuring a Bald Eagle, from The Raptor Center-University of Minnesota, beginning at 5:00pm and again at 7:00pm. Join us for additional raptor-themed activities from 6:00-7:00pm.
Ages: All ages, youth with adult
Date: Friday, February 25, 5:00-6:00pm OR 7:00-8:00pm
Registration: www.gfp.sd.gov/toc-east/ 
 

Location:   Game, Fish & Parks Outdoor Campus - Sioux Falls
Map:   4500 S Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Phone:   (605) 362-2777
Website:   http://www.gfp.sd.gov/toc-east/

All Dates:
Feb 25, 2022 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Raptor Rendezvous will include two presentations, featuring a Bald Eagle, from The Raptor Center-University of Minnesota, beginning at 5:00pm and again at 7:00pm. Join us for additional raptor-themed activities from 6:00-7:00pm. Ages: All ages, youth with adultDate: Friday, February 25, 5:00-6:00pm OR 7:00-8:00pmRegistration: www.gfp.sd.gov/toc-east/   
Game, Fish & Parks Outdoor Campus - Sioux Falls
Game, Fish & Parks Outdoor Campus - Sioux Falls 57106 4500 S Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Search All Events By Day

February (2022)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable