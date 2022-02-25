Share |
Raptor Rendezvous
Feb 25, 2022 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Raptor Rendezvous will include two presentations, featuring a Bald Eagle, from The Raptor Center-University of Minnesota, beginning at 5:00pm and again at 7:00pm. Join us for additional raptor-themed activities from 6:00-7:00pm.
Ages: All ages, youth with adult
Date: Friday, February 25, 5:00-6:00pm OR 7:00-8:00pm
Registration: www.gfp.sd.gov/toc-east/
|Location:
|Game, Fish & Parks Outdoor Campus - Sioux Falls
|Map:
|4500 S Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
|Phone:
|(605) 362-2777
|Website:
|http://www.gfp.sd.gov/toc-east/
All Dates:
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.