Share |

RCCA Presents Chris Brubeck's Triple Play - Rapid City

Feb 25, 2019 7:30 pm

Chris Brubeck, Joel Brown and Madcat Ruth perform.


Location:   Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Map:   444 N. Mt. Rushmore Road, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-4111
Website:   http://www.visitrapidcity.com/events/rapid-city-concert-association-presents-shades-buble

All Dates:
Feb 25, 2019 7:30 pm

Chris Brubeck concert.

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Rushmore Plaza Civic Center 57701 444 N. Mt. Rushmore Road, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

February (2019)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable