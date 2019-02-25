RCCA Presents Chris Brubeck's Triple Play - Rapid City
Feb 25, 2019 7:30 pm
Chris Brubeck, Joel Brown and Madcat Ruth perform.
|Location:
|Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
|Map:
|444 N. Mt. Rushmore Road, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-4111
|Website:
|http://www.visitrapidcity.com/events/rapid-city-concert-association-presents-shades-buble
All Dates:
Chris Brubeck concert.
