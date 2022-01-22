REBA MCENTIRE in Sioux Falls
Jan 22, 2022 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Reba McEntire will be performing at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center January 22!
|Location:
|Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
|Map:
|1201 N. West Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|(605) 367-7288
|Website:
|https://www.dennysanfordpremiercenter.com/events/2021/reba
