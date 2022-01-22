Share |

REBA MCENTIRE in Sioux Falls

Jan 22, 2022 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Reba McEntire will be performing at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center January 22!


Location:   Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Map:   1201 N. West Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   (605) 367-7288
Website:   https://www.dennysanfordpremiercenter.com/events/2021/reba

All Dates:
Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Denny Sanford PREMIER Center 57104 1201 N. West Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104

