Reception | Rooted, Revived and Reinvented: Basketry in America - Brookings

Oct 26, 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

South Dakota Art Museum is hosting a free public reception on Friday, October 26 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. to celebrate the "Rooted, Revived and Reinvented: Basketry in America" exhibition, opening on October 19. Light hors d'oeuvres and refreshments will be served.

At 5:45, the exhibition curators,Jo Stealey and Kristin Schwain, will provide insights into the exhibition and works within it. Ms. Stealey is Director, School of Visual Studies, University of Missouri and Professor of Fibers (click here for more information). Ms. Schwain is Associate Professor of Art History, University of Missouri (click here for more information).

The exhibition is a collaborative endeavor between the National Basketry Organization and the University of Missouri. For more information about this exhibition, visit: Rooted, Revived and Reinvented: Basketry in America.


Location:   South Dakota Art Museum
Map:   1036 Medary Avenue, Brookings, SD 57007
Phone:   605-688-4313
Email:   carolyne.hart@sdstate.edu

All Dates:
South Dakota Art Museum
