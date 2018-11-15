Reception and Curator Talk "Takuwe" Exhibit about the Wounded Knee Massacre - Brookings

Nov 15, 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

South Dakota Art Museum is hosting a free public reception on Thursday, November 15 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. to celebrate the "Takuwe" exhibition, that opened November 2 and runs through February 6, 2019. The exhibition is an educational exhibit about the Wounded Knee Massacre featuring artwork, music and poetry from Lakota artists.



Light hors d'oeuvres and refreshments will be served. At 5:45, the exhibition curator, Dr. Craig Howe, will provide insights into the exhibition and works within it. Dr. Howe is Director of the Center for American Indian Research and Native Studies (CAIRNS).