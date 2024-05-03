Reconstructed: An Alternative Perspective - Sioux Falls

May 3, 2024 - May 26, 2024

Opening Reception: First Friday, May 3rd from 5pm-8pm

Exhibit Runs: Friday, May 3rd through Sunday, May 26th



Join us as we celebrate Sue Kaihoi and Reconstructed: An Alternative Perspective, her latest body of work.



As a fabric artist, Sue Kaihoi’s creative journey began in childhood, peddling handwoven potholders in her Minnesota neighborhood. Influenced by her grandmother's love for embroidery and watercolors, and surrounded by the textures of nature, Sue’s work embodies a tapestry of memories and experiences.



Specializing in simple modern textile designs, repurposed and vintage natural textiles are transformed into collages and wall tapestries. Inspired by the simplicity of Ellsworth Kelly and the quilters of Gee’s Bend, Sue’s works, predominantly in neutral tones with strategic pops of color, invite viewers to discover their interpretations. Each creation reflects Kaihoi’s passion for storytelling through fabric, a celebration of the past, and an ongoing exploration of the limitless possibilities within textiles.