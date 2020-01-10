Red Dirt Festival - Deadwood
Jan 10, 2020 - Jan 11, 2020
Music festival featuring Aaron Watson, Tyler Booth, Kenny Feidler and the Cowboy Killers and others.
|Location:
|Deadwood Mountain Grand
|Map:
|1906 Deadwood Mountain Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-559-0386
|Website:
|http://www.deadwoodmountaingrand.com/
