Red Dirt Festival - Deadwood

Jan 10, 2020 - Jan 11, 2020

Music festival featuring Aaron Watson, Tyler Booth, Kenny Feidler and the Cowboy Killers and others.


Location:   Deadwood Mountain Grand
Map:   1906 Deadwood Mountain Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-559-0386
Website:   http://www.deadwoodmountaingrand.com/

All Dates:
