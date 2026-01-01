Red Dirt Festival - Deadwood

Jan 16, 2026 - Jan 17, 2026

The hottest weekend of the winter is back! The 2026 Deadwood Red Dirt Festival brings two nights of pure Texas country and red dirt heat to Deadwood Mountain Grand.

Friday, Jan. 16 – Headliner Chancey Williams brings his neo-traditional cowboy country sound to the stage, with support from rising star Walker Montgomery and opener Cody Cozz.

Saturday, Jan. 17 – Closing out the festival, Texas honky-tonk revivalist Braxton Keith takes the spotlight, joined by Oklahoma powerhouse Southall and high-energy openers The Kruse Brothers.

Get ready for back-to-back nights of twang, grit and unforgettable live music in the heart of the Black Hills.

