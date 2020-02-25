RENT - Sioux Falls

Feb 25, 2020 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

In 1996, an original rock musical by a little-known composer opened on Broadway and forever changed the landscape of American theatre. Two decades later, Jonathan Larson’s RENT continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world. And now, this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award®-Winning masterpiece returns to the stage in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production.

Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.