Rescue Readers at Paws

May 2, 2023 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Rescue Readers helps children and rescue animals develop important personal

skills. A joint effort co-managed by PAWS and the SD Discovery Center, this

heart-warming program sees young students visit our animals - and read to

them!



Completely supervised and totally safe, Rescue Readers helps students develop

their social skills, overcome shyness, and become more comfortable with

reading. As for the animals: they not only benefit from the attention, they also

become more comfortable in social environments, and learn more about

interacting with children (they also just love stories)!



Bring your own book or read one of ours!



Each session, we will select an item the shelter needs as a suggested donation.