Rescue Readers at Paws - Pierre
Mar 21, 2023 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
The Rescue Readers program is for ages 5 and up. Pre-registration is required.
Rescue Readers helps children and rescue animals develop important personal
skills. A joint effort co-managed by PAWS and the SD Discovery Center, this
heart-warming program sees young students visit our animals - and read to
them!
Completely supervised and totally safe, Rescue Readers helps students develop
their social skills, overcome shyness, and become more comfortable with
reading. As for the animals: they not only benefit from the attention, they also
become more comfortable in social environments, and learn more about
interacting with children (they also just love stories)!
Bring your own book or read one of ours!
Each session, we will select an item the shelter needs as a suggested donation.
|Location:
|Paws Animal Rescue
|Map:
|N 1530 Lowell Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
All Dates:
