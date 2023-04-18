Share |

Rescue Readers at Paws - Pierre

Apr 18, 2023 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

The Rescue Readers program is for ages 5 and up. Pre-registration is required.

Rescue Readers helps children and rescue animals develop important personal
skills. A joint effort co-managed by PAWS and the SD Discovery Center, this
heart-warming program sees young students visit our animals - and read to
them!

Completely supervised and totally safe, Rescue Readers helps students develop
their social skills, overcome shyness, and become more comfortable with
reading. As for the animals: they not only benefit from the attention, they also
become more comfortable in social environments, and learn more about
interacting with children (they also just love stories)!

Bring your own book or read one of ours!

Each session, we will select an item the shelter needs as a suggested donation.


Location:   Paws Animal Rescue
Map:   N 1530 Lowell Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=73684

All Dates:
Apr 18, 2023 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

The Rescue Readers program is for ages 5 and up. Pre-registration is required.Rescue Readers helps children and rescue animals develop important personalskills. A joint effort co-managed by PAWS and the SD Discovery Center, thisheart-warming program sees young students visit our animals - and read tothem!Completely supervised and totally safe, Rescue Readers helps students developtheir social skills, ...
Paws Animal Rescue
Paws Animal Rescue 57501 N 1530 Lowell Ave, Pierre, SD 57501

Search All Events By Day

April (2023)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable