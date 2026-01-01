RESGEN Date Night Comedy 2026 - Sioux Falls

Jan 16, 2026

DATE NIGHT COMEDY 2026 features illusionist, comedian and America’s Got Talent winner, DUSTIN TAVELLA, alongside comedian and pastor TED CUNNINGHAM. This annual RESGEN event is filled with fun, laughter and learning, and will have couples walking out feeling amazed and inspired.

Don’t miss out on your chance to be a part of what is guaranteed to be one of your favorite date nights of the year.

 


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000

All Dates:
