RESGEN Date Night Comedy 2026 - Sioux Falls
Jan 16, 2026
DATE NIGHT COMEDY 2026 features illusionist, comedian and America’s Got Talent winner, DUSTIN TAVELLA, alongside comedian and pastor TED CUNNINGHAM. This annual RESGEN event is filled with fun, laughter and learning, and will have couples walking out feeling amazed and inspired.
Don’t miss out on your chance to be a part of what is guaranteed to be one of your favorite date nights of the year.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
All Dates:
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.