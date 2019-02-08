Return to the Forbidden Planet - Spearfish
Feb 15, 2019 - Feb 17, 2019
Musical theatre performance.
|Location:
|The Matthews Opera House & Arts Ctr
|Map:
|612 N Main St, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-7973
|Website:
|http://visitspearfish.com/events/return-to-the-forbidden-planet
All Dates:
Feb 8, 2019 - Feb 10, 2019
Feb 15, 2019 - Feb 17, 2019
Musical.
