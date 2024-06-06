Share |

Rev Up the Fun at Allevity - Aberdeen

Jun 6, 2024 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Join us to Rev Up the Fun at Allevity Entertainment on Thursday, June 6 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Buckle up for a thrilling event that features race cars from Brown County Speedway. Pump up your adrenaline for this electrifying event and meet race car drivers and go-kart drivers from Brown County Speedway at Allevity. Plus, get $5 off any Unlimited Attractions Package when you attend.


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-225-7733
Email:   info@allevity.fun
Website:   https://www.allevity.fun/specials

All Dates:
Meet race car drivers and go-kart drivers from Brown County Speedway at Allevity.

