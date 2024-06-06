Rev Up the Fun at Allevity - Aberdeen
Jun 6, 2024 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Join us to Rev Up the Fun at Allevity Entertainment on Thursday, June 6 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Buckle up for a thrilling event that features race cars from Brown County Speedway. Pump up your adrenaline for this electrifying event and meet race car drivers and go-kart drivers from Brown County Speedway at Allevity. Plus, get $5 off any Unlimited Attractions Package when you attend.
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-7733
|Email:
|info@allevity.fun
|Website:
|https://www.allevity.fun/specials
All Dates:
