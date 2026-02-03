Reyes del Oeste Mariachi Concert - Vermillion

Mar 28, 2026 1:00 pm - 1:30 pm

The Reyes del Oeste Mariachi ensemble will be playing a short concert on March 28th at 1:00 pm in the Janet L. Wanzek Performance Hall at the National Music Museum. Formed to celebrate many Denison, IA residents' Latino heritage, this group of high schoolers performs traditional style mariachi music at community and sporting events. Their performances introduce their audiences to mariachi music and Mexican culture. Come learn about mariachi tradition and hear these students perform!

 

Fee: $Free Admission!


Location:   National Music Museum
Map:   414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, South Dakota 57069
Phone:   605-658-3450
Email:   nmm@usd.edu
Website:   https://www.nmmusd.org

All Dates:
