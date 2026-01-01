REZA | Edge of Illusion - Huron
Jan 8, 2026 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
With over 1.5 Million tickets sold globally & more than 150 million viewers on major television networks (including his own television specials + appearances on Duck Dynasty, Penn & Teller : Fool Us, Masters of Illusion and more) Reza has become the single most sought-after and highest viewed touring illusionist on the planet!
Reza's latest show, Edge of Illusion, is a breath-taking and inspiring journey into the world of impossibility, featuring jaw-dropping, cutting-edge and never before seen illusions merged with concert level lighting and video production, for a one-of-a-kind experience for the entire family!
In addition to grand scale mega illusions and spectacular production elements, Reza infuses masterful comedic timing, and numerous interactive & inspirational moments, allowing the audience to experience the magic first hand. Reza isn't just a magician. He is a world-class entertainer!
Fee: $General Admission $25 Vip seating $35
|Location:
|Blackburn Hall
|Map:
|333 9th St. NE, Huron, SD 57350 USA, Huron, South Dakota 57350
|Phone:
|309-673-3200
|Website:
|Https://rezalive.com
All Dates:
Jan 8, 2026 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
REZA | Edge of Illusion Blackburn Hall Huron, SD 7PM
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.