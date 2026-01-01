REZA | Edge of Illusion - Huron

Jan 8, 2026 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

With over 1.5 Million tickets sold globally & more than 150 million viewers on major television networks (including his own television specials + appearances on Duck Dynasty, Penn & Teller : Fool Us, Masters of Illusion and more) Reza has become the single most sought-after and highest viewed touring illusionist on the planet!



Reza's latest show, Edge of Illusion, is a breath-taking and inspiring journey into the world of impossibility, featuring jaw-dropping, cutting-edge and never before seen illusions merged with concert level lighting and video production, for a one-of-a-kind experience for the entire family!



In addition to grand scale mega illusions and spectacular production elements, Reza infuses masterful comedic timing, and numerous interactive & inspirational moments, allowing the audience to experience the magic first hand. Reza isn't just a magician. He is a world-class entertainer!

Fee: $General Admission $25 Vip seating $35