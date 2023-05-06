Rhinopalooza
May 6, 2023
Join the Great Plains Zoo for Rhinopalooza, a fun event created to help raise awareness for the endangered black rhino.
Event activities include a rhino training demonstration, chats with zookeepers, a rhino watermelon-eating contest, and a rhino footwork demonstration.
|Location:
|Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History
|Map:
|805 S. Kiwanis Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|(605) 367-7003
|Website:
|https://greatzoo.org/events/rhinopalooza
All Dates:
