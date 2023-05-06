Share |

Rhinopalooza

May 6, 2023

Join the Great Plains Zoo for Rhinopalooza, a fun event created to help raise awareness for the endangered black rhino. 

Event activities include a rhino training demonstration, chats with zookeepers, a rhino watermelon-eating contest, and a rhino footwork demonstration.

 


Location:   Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History
Map:   805 S. Kiwanis Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   (605) 367-7003
Website:   https://greatzoo.org/events/rhinopalooza

All Dates:
May 6, 2023

Join the Great Plains Zoo for Rhinopalooza, a fun event created to help raise awareness for the endangered black rhino.  Event activities include a rhino training demonstration, chats with zookeepers, a rhino watermelon-eating contest, and a rhino footwork demonstration.  
Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History
Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History 57104 805 S. Kiwanis Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

May (2023)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable